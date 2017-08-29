Tuesday's Weather: Dry and cool for the next several days

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 29

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is starting off to be a chilly morning with lows in the mid 50s.

Skies are mostly clear this morning and will remain mostly sunny throughout the day.

Winds are once again out of the Northeast which will keep our afternoon highs below normal with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight lows will once again fall into the mid 50s under clear skies. The dry and cooler pattern continues for the next several days, leaving us with drier conditions to end the month of August.

We will see a slight warm up as we head towards the weekend with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s, which is more seasonal for this time of year.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.