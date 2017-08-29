Dianne Bosch Memorial Softball Tournament to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

The Dianne Bosch Memorial Softball Tournament will take place Saturday, September 9th to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Sponsored by Amy Upton Family Practice of Amarillo.

Dianne Bosch served the community for many years as an Amarillo Police Officer receiving numerous awards throughout her career. She continued her service as an Amarillo City Commissioner and Randall County Justice of the Peace.

Dianne Bosch Memorial Softball Tournament

Saturday, September 9th

Southeast Park Softball Fields

East 46th & Osage

Amarillo



Games begin at 8:30 a.m.

Teams available

$150 per team

14 per team

For more information contact 806-420-3550 or email to amyuptonfp@gmail.com





