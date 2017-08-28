Clovis police responding to active shooter at Clovis-Carver Public Library

The Curry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that multiple people have been killed and injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

The Curry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that police surrounded the library a few minutes after 4:00 this afternoon mountain standard time.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News police scanner traffic reported air ambulances have been dispatched, and at least one victim has been taken to Clovis Municipal Airport. One scanner report said a victim was in a closet at the library and seeking medical attention.

One person has been taken into custody, but it is unconfirmed if they are in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

