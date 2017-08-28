2 dead, 4 wounded in Clovis mass shooting

Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the gulf, here in the Panhandle, organizations and citizens are lending a helping hand.
As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the gulf, here in the Panhandle, organizations and citizens are lending a helping hand.
During natural disasters people naturally want to help out which may open the door for scammers.
During natural disasters people naturally want to help out which may open the door for scammers.
Clothing comes in various styles and can cater to different age groups, but for many families, finding clothes specifically for children with special needs can be a struggle.
Clothing comes in various styles and can cater to different age groups, but for many families, finding clothes specifically for children with special needs can be a struggle.
If you have friends or family in the Houston area who need emergency assistance, here are some numbers you can call.
If you have friends or family in the Houston area who need emergency assistance, here are some numbers you can call.