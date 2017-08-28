Target creates clothing line for children with special needs

Clothing comes in various styles and can cater to different age groups, but for many families, finding clothes specifically for children with special needs can be a struggle.

A struggle Target wants to help out with. The company has launched a "Sensory Style Clothing Line" that includes flat seams and labels instead of itchy tags.

"We heard from our guests, and members of our own team, that there's a need for sensory-friendly clothing for kids that is both fashionable and affordable," Target spokesperson Meghan Roman said. "With this insight, we set out to introduce a limited selection of sensory-friendly kid's clothing within Cat & Jack that's affordable and offers kids stylish options to feel comfortable and confident to take on their day."

The clothes will include long and short sleeve t-shirts for boys and girls, as well as leggings for girls. Leggings will be tailored to accommodate children who use diapers.

One local mother says this clothing line will have a great impact on her 5-year-old son.

"We're really excited about it. We've had a hard time figuring out a way to adapt our son's clothing," Kate Ritchie said. "This will be an affordable and accessible way to find clothing for him and will really helps us in an everyday basis."

With the help of the Turn Center, Ritchie learned her son had clothing sensitivity and believes the Target sensory line can benefit any child.

"I think parents that are not just parents of special needs but all parents can benefit from a line that helps kids learn and think better," Ritchie said. "If a child's sensory needs are met, then that really helps them personally."

For now, Target's latest style will only be available online.

Starting this fall, it will expand to include adaptive pieces to help address the needs of children living with disabilities.

