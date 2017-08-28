Tucumcari to receive grant for downtown revitalization - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tucumcari to receive grant for downtown revitalization

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) -

Tucumcari will receive a $16,000 grant to support their efforts to revitalize its downtown.

On August 30, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association will present the check to Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation. 

