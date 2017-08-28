Local restaurant owner running for state senate - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local restaurant owner running for state senate

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Local restaurant owner Victor Leal announced today that he will challenge incumbent state Senator Kel Seliger in the upcoming Republican primary.

He will also be running in the primary against Mike Canon, an attorney and former mayor of Midland.

Leal and Seliger have also been mayors with Leal serving in Muleshoe and Seliger serving in Amarillo.

