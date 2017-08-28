Grant provides WTAMU equipment for speech and hearing clinic

West Texas A&M University has received a grant of more than $200,000 from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation and the James “Buddy” Davidson Charitable Foundation.

This grant will help fulfill WT's need for equipment pertaining to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of communication disorders.

The grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation will help the clinic replace equipment that is more than 15 years old. This new equipment will provide higher resolution recording and images for the diagnosis and treatment of swallowing and communication disorders due to stroke or disease.

The James "Buddy" Davidson Charitable Foundation grant will enable the clinic to purchase equipment for testing the inner ear and central motor functions for balance disorders. This equipment will make WT one of only two facilities in the Texas Panhandle with the necessary equipment for this testing.

All of the new equipment from these grants will make the move to the WTAMU Amarillo Center when it opens in 2018.

