How to help animals displaced by Harvey

Tucumcari will receive a $16,000 grant to support their efforts to revitalize its downtown.
Tucumcari will receive a $16,000 grant to support their efforts to revitalize its downtown.
Local restaurant owner Victor Leal announced today that he will challenge incumbent state Senator Kel Seliger in the upcoming Republican primary.
Local restaurant owner Victor Leal announced today that he will challenge incumbent state Senator Kel Seliger in the upcoming Republican primary.
West Texas A&M University has received a grant of more than $200,000 from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation and the James “Buddy” Davidson Charitable Foundation.
West Texas A&M University has received a grant of more than $200,000 from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation and the James “Buddy” Davidson Charitable Foundation.
To help the animals displaced by Harvey, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is collecting donations for the SPCA of Texas.
To help the animals displaced by Harvey, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is collecting donations for the SPCA of Texas.
If you have friends or family in the Houston area who need emergency assistance, here are some numbers you can call.
If you have friends or family in the Houston area who need emergency assistance, here are some numbers you can call.