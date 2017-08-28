How to help animals displaced by Harvey

To help the animals displaced by Harvey, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is collecting donations for the SPCA of Texas.

The SPCA has already received the transfer of 123 cats and is preparing to intake more animals affected by the hurricane.

If you would like to donate pet food, you can stop by Street Volkswagen at 8707 Pilgrim Drive any day this week.

The food will be sent to the SPCA of Texas this Friday.

You can make a monetary donation here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.