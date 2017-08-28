Emergency numbers in Houston - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Emergency numbers in Houston

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HOUSTON, TX (KFDA) -

If you have friends or family in the Houston area who need emergency assistance, here are some numbers you can call. 

  • Police, firefighters or ambulance: 911 or (713) 884-3131
  • City of Houston (Emergencies) 311 or (713) 837-0311
  • FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) 1 (800) 525-0321
  • Harris County (713) 755-5000
  • Houston American Red Cross (713) 526-8300, (866) 526-8300
  • Flood Control (713) 684-4000
  • Houston TranStar (Transportation and Emergency Services) (713) 881-3244

