Emergency numbers in Houston

If you have friends or family in the Houston area who need emergency assistance, here are some numbers you can call.

Police, firefighters or ambulance: 911 or (713) 884-3131

City of Houston (Emergencies) 311 or (713) 837-0311

FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) 1 (800) 525-0321

Harris County (713) 755-5000

Houston American Red Cross (713) 526-8300, (866) 526-8300

Flood Control (713) 684-4000

Houston TranStar (Transportation and Emergency Services) (713) 881-3244

