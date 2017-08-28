Xcel Energy plans to send aid in power restoration after Harvey

Due to the dangerous conditions in the areas affected by Harvey, Xcel Energy will not be able to send help to restore power until the area becomes safer.

At this time, Xcel says they have been asked to draw up a list of volunteers and other resources to send, but they have not officially been asked to start moving people to the areas.

Right now, it is still unsafe to begin power restoration in some areas.

NewsChannel 10 will keep you updated on the latest information on how our community is helping those affected by Harvey.

