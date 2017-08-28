Suspect arrested for Saturday morning homicide

A suspect wanted in a homicide over the weekend is now in police custody.

Tyzer Daniels, 41, turned himself into the Potter County Detention Center this morning for his warrant for the murder of Kendrick Mayes, 34.

Early Saturday morning, APD officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Highway 136 after shots were reported in the area.

Once there, officers found Mayes fatally shot in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the upper body.

An autopsy has been ordered, and anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unite at (806) 378-9468.

