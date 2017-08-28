Suspect arrested for Saturday morning homicide

Local restaurant owner Victor Leal announced today that he will challenge incumbent state Senator Kel Seliger in the upcoming Republican primary.
West Texas A&M University has received a grant of more than $200,000 from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation and the James “Buddy” Davidson Charitable Foundation.
To help the animals displaced by Harvey, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is collecting donations for the SPCA of Texas.
If you have friends or family in the Houston area who need emergency assistance, here are some numbers you can call.
Due to the dangerous conditions in the areas affected by Harvey, Xcel Energy will not be able to send help to restore power until the area becomes safer.
