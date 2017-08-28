1 dead after motorcycle wreck in Wheeler County

One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Wheeler County last night.

DPS officials were called to a crash on FM-1046 around 7:25 p.m.

Officials say 56-year-old Robert Gonzales was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson going west around five miles northwest of Mobeetie.

Officials say he failed to negotiate a curve causing him to lost control of the motorcycle and fall off.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

