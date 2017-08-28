1 dead after motorcycle wreck in Wheeler County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after motorcycle wreck in Wheeler County

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
WHEELER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Wheeler County last night. 

DPS officials were called to a crash on FM-1046 around 7:25 p.m.

Officials say 56-year-old Robert Gonzales was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson going west around five miles northwest of Mobeetie. 

Officials say he failed to negotiate a curve causing him to lost control of the motorcycle and fall off. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and officials say he was not wearing a helmet. 

