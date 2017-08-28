Barnes Jewelry hosts 'Diamond Drop'

An Amarillo business is hosting a special event called the Diamond Drop where someone will win a free-standing 1 carat diamond.

Barnes Jewelry has encased a large blue gem stone in a 20" x 20" block of ice. That block weighs roughly 400 pounds.

The object of the contest is too see how long it will take the massive stone to melt through the block of ice and drop to the ground.

The timer started at 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, August 27 when the ice was first unveiled. It has already started thawing.

Contestants have to guess the number of days, hours, minutes and seconds until the diamond drops.

The winner will be the person who guesses closest to the amount of time until it drops. That person will receive a 1.04 carat diamond valued at $5,400.

In order to be entered, stop by Barnes Jewelry on 100 Westgate Parkway West just off Soncy Road by 6 p.m. on Monday August 28.

It's free to play and no purchase is necessary. The contest is open to any resident in the Panhandle area.

Be careful when filling out guesses. DO NOT guess when you think the diamond will drop, remember to guess how long it took for the diamond to melt through.

The winner will be notified by September 4. Full rules and regulations for the contest can be found on our website, NewsChannel10.com

You can also follow the process of the block as it melts via live stream.

