Monday's Weather: Highs will remain below normal with temps in the low 80s

Weather Outlook for Monday, August 28

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is a little cooler to start off the work week with temps in the low 60s.

A few showers are possible through the morning, but we are starting to dry out.

Skies will be partly cloudy this morning turning mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs will remain below normal with temps in the low 80s.

We stay dry and cooler this week with temps in the low to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies throughout the week.

Low temps will even drop into the upper 50s overnight.

