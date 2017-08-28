Amarillo police investigating I-40 and Soncy fatal accident

Amarillo police are investigating a fatal accident at I-40 and Soncy.

Officials say Joshua Gonzales, 26, struck a traffic light around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, after losing control of his vehicle.

Gonzales died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash, an autopsy has been ordered.

Police say speed was a factor in the accident.

