Amarillo police investigating I-40 and Soncy fatal accident

Amarillo police are investigating a fatal accident at I-40 and Soncy.
Officials say Joshua Gonzales, 26, struck a traffic light around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, after losing control of his vehicle.
Gonzales died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash, an autopsy has been ordered.
Police say speed was a factor in the accident.
Weather Outlook for Monday, August 28
As the work week begins, here is a list of lane closures that may cause you a delay:
An Amarillo man faces a life sentence in federal prison after he was convicted on felony drug and firearm charges.
