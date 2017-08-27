Area Lane Closures

As the work week begins, here is a list of lane closures that may cause you a delay:

Beginning Monday, August 28, northbound traffic on FM 1061 will be down to one lane from RM 2381 for approximately 7.5 miles for sealcoat operations. Motorists should obey flagging and pilot car operations and expect delays.

Crews will be performing cable barrier repair in the left lanes on I-40 from Adkisson Road to the Oldham County line, in both directions.

Crews will be performing cable barrier repair in the left lanes on I-27 from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road, in both directions.

Crews will be performing edge repair in the left lane of Amarillo Boulevard from Soncy Road to Gem Lake Road, in both directions.

Crews will be performing shoulder maintenance and drain repair in the right lane of I-27 from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue, in both directions.

Bushland Bridge (I-40 & RM 2381)

Westbound traffic is diverted to the service road at the RM 2381 exit ramp and reenters I-40 at the next on-ramp.

Traffic on the frontage road north of I-40 is one-way going west between the off- and on-ramps of the detour.

Local traffic is detoured to Adkisson and Arnot roads to cross I-40.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at I-40)

The eastbound frontage road is reduced to one lane through the Bell Street intersection.

The westbound off ramp to Bell Street is closed.

The westbound frontage road is closed from the off ramp to west of the

I-40 main lanes are reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the I-27N frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

The I-27 SB ramp to 26th Avenue is closed.

The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/South Loop 335)

The northbound right and center lanes of Soncy Road could be closed for short durations from 34th Avenue to I-40 and the right lane from I-40 to BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) to widen lanes.

The westbound main lane on I-40 will be closed for about four hours on either Tuesday, Aug. 29 or Wednesday, Aug. 30, for repairs.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Traveling eastbound, the right lane has been converted to a right turn only lane from just east of I-27 to Valleyview Drive. All thru traffic should use the left lane.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Circle Drive are closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the south frontage road to continue westbound.

The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a three-way stop condition at the north and the south frontage roads.

The exit and entrance ramps east of Georgia Street are ONE-WAY ramps.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.