Copy-JJ Watt starts fundraiser for Houston flood victims, donates $100,000

Houston Texans' defensive end JJ Watt has started a fundraiser to support victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. 

Watt was the first to donate to the fundraiser with $100,000. He had raised almost $177,000 in the first three hours the fundraiser was live.

