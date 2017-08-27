Barnes Jewelry Diamond Drop 2017

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES





1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KFDA/KEYU LLC 7900 Broadway Amarillo, TX; Barnes Jewelry, 100 Westgate Parkway W Amarillo, TX 79121 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 9am on Friday, August 18th and ends at 6pm on Monday, August 28th. Entries must be received by 6pm on Monday, August 28th. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. All times herein are Central.



2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: in Oklahoma: Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver; in New Mexico: Union, Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt; in Texas: Dallam, Sherman, Hansford, Ochiltree, Lipscomb, Hartley, Moore, Hutchinson, Roberts, Hemphill, Oldham, Potter, Carson, Gray, Wheeler, Deaf Smith, Randall, Armstrong, Donley, Collingsworth, Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall and Childress, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., KFDA/KEYU LLC, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.



3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning on Friday, August 18th, individuals can go to Barnes Jewelry, 100 Westgate Parkway W, Amarillo, TX 79121 where they should submit their guess of how long it will take a 20 inch x 20 inch block of ice containing a single diamond to thaw enough for the diamond inside to touch something other than ice (days/hours/minutes/seconds) along with any other information required by the entry form. All entries must be received by 6pm on Monday, August 28th in order to qualify. Ice block with the diamond will be present Aug. 28 and the contest will officially begin at 6pm after which no new entries will be received. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.



Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.



Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.



By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KFDA/KEYU LLC and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KFDA/KEYU LLC may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. KFDA/KEYU LLC is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).



4. Prize(s). The individual with the closest guess of how long it will take the ice sculpture to thaw enough for the diamond inside to touch something other than ice will receive a round brilliant cut mined diamond, 1.04 carats, H in color, I1 in clarity with a grading report from GIA. Value $5400.



No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.



5. How the Prize is Awarded. The eligible entrant with the closest guess of how long it will take the ice to thaw enough for the diamond inside to make contact with the platform will be the winner(days/hours/minutes/seconds). In the case of a tie, the person who submitted his/her entry first is the winner. The winner will be notified by [e-mail or phone] at the contact information provided on his/her entry form on or before Sept. 4, 2017 at 4p.m.



6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.



7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving his/her prize. A winner agrees to attend a live remote broadcast at the date of sponsor’s choosing from Barnes Jewelry after the thaw is complete or the prize will be forfeited.



Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KFDA/KEYU LLC will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KFDA/KEYU LLC if KFDA-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.



Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KFDA/KEYU LLC, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.



8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.



9. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KFDA/KEYU LLC. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KFDA/KEYU LLC are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).



10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KFDA/KEYU LLC 7900 Broadway Amarillo TX 79108 or visit the website at http://www.newschannel10.com/category/86651/contests between Sept. 4, 2017 – March 4, 2017.