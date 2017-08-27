1 dead after being struck by vehicle - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after being struck by vehicle

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A woman is dead after an being hit by a vehicle around 9:00 p.m. this evening.

The vehicle was traveling west on N.E. 24th avenue and struck the woman as she was crossing the street.

Police say the woman was not at a crosswalk, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene throughout the investigation. 

Police are still investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly