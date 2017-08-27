1 dead after being struck by vehicle

A woman is dead after an being hit by a vehicle around 9:00 p.m. this evening.

The vehicle was traveling west on N.E. 24th avenue and struck the woman as she was crossing the street.

Police say the woman was not at a crosswalk, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene throughout the investigation.

Police are still investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.