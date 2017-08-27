1 dead after being struck by vehicle

At around 9:00 this evening, APD was dispatched to N.E. 24th Avenue and North Spring.
At around 9:00 this evening, APD was dispatched to N.E. 24th Avenue and North Spring.
A woman is dead after an being hit by a vehicle around 9:00 p.m. this evening.
A woman is dead after an being hit by a vehicle around 9:00 p.m. this evening.
The Amarillo Fire Department has been called upon as Texas officials request more resources for the areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.
The Amarillo Fire Department has been called upon as Texas officials request more resources for the areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.
The Coffee Memorial Blood Center has been contacted to send blood out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The Coffee Memorial Blood Center has been contacted to send blood out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
An Amarillo man faces a life sentence in federal prison after he was convicted on felony drug and firearm charges.
An Amarillo man faces a life sentence in federal prison after he was convicted on felony drug and firearm charges.