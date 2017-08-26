APD responding to Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

At around 9:00 this evening, APD was dispatched to N.E. 24th Avenue and North Spring for a vehicle vs. pedestrian

Police said that traffic will be affected for at least two hours, and are asking everyone to please avoid this area.

Officers on scene said that the victim is unresponsive.

This is an ongoing investigation and NewsChannel 10 will continue to update you as we receive more information.

