APD responding to Vehicle vs. Pedestrian - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

APD responding to Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

At around 9:00 this evening, APD was dispatched to N.E. 24th Avenue and North Spring for a vehicle vs. pedestrian 

Police said that traffic will be affected for at least two hours, and are asking everyone to please avoid this area.

Officers on scene said that the victim is unresponsive. 

This is an ongoing investigation and NewsChannel 10 will continue to update you as we receive more information. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly