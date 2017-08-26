Amarillo Fire Department heads south to aid Harris County

The Amarillo Fire Department has been called upon as Texas officials request more resources for the areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.

On August 27, four AFD firefighters will take the new E8-32 TIFMAS truck down to Harris County.

This crew will be a part of a strike team consisting of other Panhandle area departments.

As Harris County emergency crews leave to assist in the hurricane relief effort, they have Harris County itself understaffed. This strike team will help alleviate this need.

AFD said that the crew will be committed to this detail up to seven days.

