Coffee Memorial sending blood to those affected by Hurricane Harvey

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center has been contacted to send blood out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As the storm continues to hit the coast of Texas, blood center operations in the affected areas have been forced to stop.

This will cause the demand for blood to go up, and to help combat this the Coffee Memorial Blood Center is accepting blood today to send to south Texas.

If you want to donate blood to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can call (806) 331-8833.

