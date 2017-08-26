Coffee Memorial sending blood to those affected by Hurricane Harvey

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center has been contacted to send blood out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The Coffee Memorial Blood Center has been contacted to send blood out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Amarillo police and firefighters could soon be getting what the city said is a much needed raise.
While thousands of residents are evacuating south Texas, first responders from the Panhandle are headed into the storm to help.
In anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed to providing cash and product donation of at least $1 million to organizations helping those affected by the storm.
At Canyon Junior High, safety as just as important as any lesson plan.