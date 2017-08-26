APD investigating early morning homicide

The APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning homicide.

At 2:58 a.m., APD officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Highway 136 after shots were reported in the area.

Once there, officers found Kendrick Mayes, 34, fatally shot in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the upper body.

Special crimes was called to investigate, and anyone with any information is asked to call them at (806) 378-9468.

