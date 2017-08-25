Local agencies head to the coast for Hurricane Harvey

While thousands of residents are evacuating south Texas, first responders from the Panhandle are headed into the storm to help.

Hurricane Harvey won't stand in the way of Amarillo firefighters, as two head to the coast who have been been trained exactly for these situations.

Captain Larry Davis at the Amarillo Fire Department said they'll be helping in every way possible.

"They will be assisting in the command process, you know planning and getting resources and things like that," said Davis. "Just doing whatever they can to help out down there."

Amarillo Medical Services (AMS) has also sent two full teams into the storm. AMS Operations Manager Will Hendon said they're ready to take on anything.

"It could range from transfers of moving patients of nursing homes, or other tertiary care facilities, to responding to 911 calls based on the needs in that actual situation," said Hendon.

Amarillo's Salvation Army mobile unit will be one of 50 down there, ready to provide hot meals, clothing and spiritual support to those in need.

Salvation Army Assistant Core Officer Lieutenant Justin Vincent just found out this afternoon that he was needed to assist.

"There's going to be a lot of flooding, there's gonna be a lot of water, there's gonna be a lot of people that are desperate," said Vincent.

While there will be plenty of local resources for those in need, he says it's important to bring in fresh eyes.

"It's good to have people who are a little bit removed from the situation especially emotionally," said Vincent. "You know, they're going to be dealing with a lot of things locally as well as trying to make sure their families have what they need. And so it's good to bring people in who are kind of removed from the situation to be able to help them help other people."

When asked about why it's so important to help out with relief efforts, every person responded the same way.

"Well that's just kind of part of what we do," said Davis. "We look at all this, you know the state of Texas, we're all in this thing together."

"Well you never know when this particular need might arise for us specifically," said Hendon. "You know, you want to have been that group of people that helped out in the past so that favor can be returned to you."

Salvation Army Executive Director, Major Harvey Johnson echoed those statements, saying other agencies have helped the Panhandle in times of need.

"So I think that's what we do, we care for one another and hopefully the community joins us at least in spirit as we all endeavor to do the most good," said Johnson.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is also joining the cause and asking for blood donations for those who will be affected.

