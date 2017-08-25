Walmart commits to $1M donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey

In anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed to providing cash and product donation of at least $1 million to organizations helping those affected by the storm.

Walmart is working closely with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope to help meet the need of those affected.

"We are concerned for the people in the path of this potentially devastating storm," said chief sustainability officer at Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation Kathleen McLaughlin. "We are actively supporting local response efforts and will continue to be there for our customers, friends, family, fellow associates and neighbors in the Gulf Coast."

Over eight million people are in the path of the storm, and officials urge residents to evacuate.

