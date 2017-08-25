Canyon ISD hosts district wide safety day

In anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed to providing cash and product donation of at least $1 million to organizations helping those affected by the storm.
As first responders head out to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, a sweet moment was captured on camera.
At Canyon Junior High, safety as just as important as any lesson plan.
Assembly lines filled up an entire banquet hall as hundreds of incoming freshman sorted through thousands of pounds of food.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help solving a string of burglaries that happened this morning.
