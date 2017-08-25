Incoming WTAMU Buffs fight local hunger

Assembly lines filled up an entire banquet hall as hundreds of incoming freshmen sorted through thousands of pounds of food.

Students worked together filling up individual meal bags for those in need.

Each bag contained different grains which can be poured into a pot of boiling water and produce a quick lunch or dinner.

"To have these freshmen come in and serve others and serve their community, it is beautiful," alumni Bianca Sanchez said. "We want them to know and understand the food they are packaging here is going to end up in someone's belly. We wanted to exposes them to that, so they can continue to serve throughout their time here at WT and know there is a lot more than just seeking a career."

Sanchez hopes today's event will have a long lasting impact on the new Buffs and is looking forward to continue this Maroon Heart Project with future freshmen.

"If you do something like this now, you are laying a foundation for your career for your life," HPFB Executive Director Zach Wilson said. "Hopefully those can interchange as they go forward."

Wilson says the High Plains Food Bank has gone through a couple of tough months, and all of the items packaged today are items the food bank struggled with throughout the year.

"You know the impact of this is almost immediate," Wilson said. "We have had a hard year raising food and funds, and seeing the impact these students are making by just taking the time to fill a bag of food is incredible."

50,000 meals were packaged today and will all be going to families in our community.

The meals will also be distributed to the universities food bank.

