Officials asking for information on Friday morning burglaries

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help solving a string of burglaries that happened this morning.

Officials say five cars were burglarized near the loop and Osage Street.

A business was also broken into at the loop and Tradewinds.

Authorities say the suspects stole several items, including a Honda, which was later set on fire.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

