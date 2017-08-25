Sweet moment between first responder and son caught on camera

As first responders head out to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, a sweet moment was captured on camera.

Texas Game Wardens posted this picture on their Facebook of a game warden hugging his son and saying his goodbyes before heading toward Hurricane Harvey.

The post quickly spread across social media throughout Texas gaining over 6,000 reactions, over 4,000 shares and hundreds of comments.

First responders throughout Texas have been activated to help those affected by the hurricane.

Hurricane Harvey was upgraded to a Category Four hurricane Friday afternoon.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump.

Over eight million people are in the path of the storm, and officials urge residents to evacuate.

