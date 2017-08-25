2017 Special Olympics asking for support from local community

The 2017 Special Olympics is coming up, and a local organization is in desperate need of volunteers.

Last year, 200 to 300 members of the special needs community competed in the Special Olympics.

The Texas Panhandle Centers for Behavioral and Developmental Health is expecting even more this year.

However, organizers worry they won't be able to give them the experience they deserve without enough volunteers to help.

"We cant find, you know, two people to coach flag football and let these guys play," said Texas Panhandle Centers recreation program specialist Natalie Fannin. "That's heartbreaking. You want the community to reach out more, and you want them to be involved and help just like they would with their kids' teams."

If the TPC doesn't get more volunteers, they fear they won't be able to give members of the special needs community the experience they deserve.

"Some of these guys may not get to play, and that's going to break their heart," said Fannin. "We need to find people that will help who will give us their time just for these guys to get to do a sport that they love doing."

The 2017 Special Olympics will host volleyball, flag football, track, basketball, and bowling.

The next volunteer training program will be September 2.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Natalie Fannin at (806) 895-2333.

