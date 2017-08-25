City of Clovis asks for public input on water assurance plan - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City of Clovis asks for public input on water assurance plan

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

The City of Clovis is looking for input on their proposed water assurance plan, which aims to conserve groundwater and find an alternative source.

City commissioners are hosting a series of town hall meetings next month to answer any questions residents may have.

Here is the town hall schedule provided by the City of Clovis:

  • District 4- Kingswood Gym located at 2600 North Main Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 5
  • District 3- Friendship Center located at 901 West 13 Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 6
  • District 2- Fellowship Hall (east side entrance) Living Stones located at 1800 North Norris Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 11
  • District 1- Youth Recreation Building located at 1504 East 7 Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 12 

