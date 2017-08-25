City of Clovis asks for public input on water assurance plan

The City of Clovis is looking for input on their proposed water assurance plan, which aims to conserve groundwater and find an alternative source.

City commissioners are hosting a series of town hall meetings next month to answer any questions residents may have.

Here is the town hall schedule provided by the City of Clovis:

District 4- Kingswood Gym located at 2600 North Main Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 5

District 3- Friendship Center located at 901 West 13 Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 6

District 2- Fellowship Hall (east side entrance) Living Stones located at 1800 North Norris Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 11

District 1- Youth Recreation Building located at 1504 East 7 Street, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 12

