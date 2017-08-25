Officials: chemicals can be affected by flooding and become hazardous

The City of Clovis is looking for input on their proposed water assurance plan, which aims to conserve groundwater and find an alternative source.
Officials are encouraging residents in areas affected by the storm to be mindful of where chemicals are in their homes.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump as Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast.
Local first responders are headed down to the coast to help with storm efforts.
The American Quarter Horse Association's Select World Championship Show has returned to Amarillo for its 15th year.
