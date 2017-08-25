Officials: chemicals can be affected by flooding and become hazardous

Officials are encouraging residents in areas affected by the storm to be mindful of where chemicals are in their homes.

Texans should check their garages, under their sinks and in other places hazardous chemicals are stored and move them to a safe area where they will not be affected by flooding.

Floods can cause dangerous chemicals to spill out of cars and homes with items like paint and cleaning products.

