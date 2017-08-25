Local man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

An Amarillo man was sentenced today for his role in a meth distribution conspiracy.

Juan "Johnny" Rodriguez Galindo, 43, of Amarillo was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role in the conspiracy.

The sentencing today follows last week's sentencing of two other area residents for their respective roles in the conspiracy.

Isaias Perez-Benito, 32, of Amarillo was sentenced to 210 months, and Dusty Lee Stowers, 30, of Friona was sentenced to 108 months, both in federal prison.

According to plea documents, the DEA and Texas DPS conducted an investigation into a meth distribution conspiracy involving suspects in Amarillo, Plainview, Lubbock, and several other cities in the Texas Panhandle.

After a collaborative investigation, several law enforcement agencies were able to seize a total of 10 pounds of meth, nine firearms, and nearly $20,000 in cash.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.