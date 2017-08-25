Local first responders sending aid to Texas coast - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local first responders sending aid to Texas coast

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: Amarillo Fire Department Source: Amarillo Fire Department
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Local first responders are headed down to the coast to help with storm efforts.

The Amarillo Fire Department as well as the Salvation Army are preparing to help those in need.

We'll tell you how they plan to do so and how you can join the cause tonight at 6:00 and 10:00.

