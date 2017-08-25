Governor Abbott requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump as Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump as Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast.
Local first responders are headed down to the coast to help with storm efforts.
Local first responders are headed down to the coast to help with storm efforts.
The American Quarter Horse Association's Select World Championship Show has returned to Amarillo for its 15th year.
The American Quarter Horse Association's Select World Championship Show has returned to Amarillo for its 15th year.
Weather Outlook for Friday, August 25
Weather Outlook for Friday, August 25
An Amarillo man faces a life sentence in federal prison after he was convicted on felony drug and firearm charges.
An Amarillo man faces a life sentence in federal prison after he was convicted on felony drug and firearm charges.