Governor Abbott requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump as Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast.

Texas is expected to see life-threatening and record-setting flooding in areas that are hit hardest by the storm.

If granted, this request will provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation to Texas counties in the affected areas. The request would allow Governor Abbott to request assistance for additional counties after damage assessments are made.

"I spoke with President Trump yesterday and am confident that he will move quickly to grant this request and provide the people of Texas with everything they need to recover from this storm," said Governor Abbott. "I want to continue to encourage Texans to take this threat seriously, heed warnings from local officials, and do all they can to prepare as the state of Texas works to ensure we are in the best position to respond to urgent needs following this storm."

The National Hurricane Center is calling Hurricane Harvey "life-threatening" and says the storm could leave parts of the upper Texas coast uninhabitable for weeks.

Forecasters say the storm has strengthened to a Category Three storm with potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles inland.

