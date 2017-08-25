Amarillo man convicted on felony drug and firearm charges

An Amarillo man faces a life sentence in federal prison after he was convicted on felony drug and firearm charges.

A jury convicted Moises Jimenez, 39, yesterday on one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

In January of 2015, Amarillo police searched his apartment. Police found one kilogram of methamphetamine, almost 300 grams of cocaine, two guns, around $22,000 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

In an interview with police Jimenez admitted to possessing the drugs and the guns, as well as delivering 50 pounds of methamphetamine less than a week before his apartment was searched.

His phone also showed text messages consistent with drug trafficking. Recorded phone calls that Jimenez made while he was in jail also corroborated his involvement in drug trafficking.

Jimenez faces a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 4.

