AQHA Select World Championship Show returns to Amarillo

The American Quarter Horse Association's Select World Championship Show has returned to Amarillo for its 15th year.

Kicking off on August 25, the event will run throughout the week until September 2. Shows start at 8:00 in the morning every day and will last through the early evening.

The best part, the event is free to the public.

The amateur competition is open only to exhibitors ages 50 and above. This year, more than 1,000 people have signed up to participate in the week long event.

Competitors will come from all over the United States, Canada and even as far away as Belgium.

"We have more than a 1,000 entries this year," said AQHA Publicity Manager Sarah Davison. "They come from all over the United states, Canada and Belgium that are coming to Amarillo just to compete."

Davison says in the past, she's seen exhibitors from as far away as China come to compete at the world championship show.

In 2003, the event moved to the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo and has been benefiting the city every since.

In addition to the fun the event brings to the city, Amarillo greatly benefits. $6.3 million is generated into the local economy.

Hotels fill up and restaurants see wait times.

This weekend events like cutting, team pinning, ranch sorting and reining are taking place.

Throughout the rest of the week, however, events will change everyday and visitors will be able to catch all sorts of fun activities.

During your down time between events, you can walk through the barns and check out some of the magnificent animals. This year nearly 800 horses will be competing in a vast number of the events.

In addition to the show, there are also more than 25 vendors set up selling all different types of products, collectibles and gifts.

"We have 25 vendors from all over," said Davison. "They are carrying anything from western attire, to tech, to quarter horse outfitters. We have a little something for everyone."

If you are unable to make it out to the show, you can still watch it at home. The AQHA has a live stream throughout the event that is available on your computer or mobile device by logging on to their website.

For a full list of event info and times visit the AQHA website.

