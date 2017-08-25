Friday's Weather: Showers and storms possible throughout the day

Weather Outlook for Friday, August 25

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Showers and storms continue this morning with rain to the west and south east.

Temps are once again in the 60s to start off the morning and will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s continuing our below normal temperature trend.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day especially to the west and southern parts of the panhandle.

As we head into the weekend temps remain below normal and drier conditions begin to move in.

We will still see some scattered showers on Saturday but drier air moves in by Sunday.

Another front moves in Monday and that could bring a few more showers to start the work week. Then drier conditions return mid-week.

