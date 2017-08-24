More mosquitoes than usual in the panhandle

All this rain Amarillo has seen lately is bringing more mosquitoes to the area than usual.

Local doctors and specialists said there seem to be more mosquitoes in the panhandle than they've seen in a long time.

But there are steps you can take to stay bite-free until the first freeze later this year.

First, all this rain means lots of standing water, whether it's puddles on the streets or water caught in a small container outside.

This water needs to be emptied out because it's where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

"A mosquito can go from an egg to an adult in 14 days," said Dr. Ed Bynum, an entomologist with AgriLife.

More mosquitoes means more chances of being bitten.

Luckily this year mosquito-borne illnesses have not been prevalent in the panhandle.

"When it's kind of new to the population, you'll have more disease the first couple of years," said Dr. Carl Paetzold with ER Now. "But we haven't had that much West Nile this year."

Mosquitoes are attracted to humans because they need a blood food source, and they like our smell.

"We put off a certain type of a smell," said Bynum. "Sometimes they're attracted to [carbon dioxide] and we give off [carbon dioxide]."

Since there's no way to stop exhaling carbon dioxide from our bodies, these pests will still leave you saying "I'm so itchy!" if you don't take the right steps to prevent bug bites.

After you've emptied that standing water, get some bug repellent containing deet, wear dark, long clothing and stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are at their worst.

Paetzold only has one solution to avoid mosquito bites forever.

"Maybe you could move to Alaska," he said. "Probably not a good idea. You'd probably get bit there, too."

If you can't move to Alaska and it's too late, you've been bitten, hydrocortisone cream can help fight the itch until those bites go away.

