More mosquitoes than usual in the panhandle - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

More mosquitoes than usual in the panhandle

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

All this rain Amarillo has seen lately is bringing more mosquitoes to the area than usual.

Local doctors and specialists said there seem to be more mosquitoes in the panhandle than they've seen in a long time.

But there are steps you can take to stay bite-free until the first freeze later this year.

First, all this rain means lots of standing water, whether it's puddles on the streets or water caught in a small container outside.

This water needs to be emptied out because it's where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

"A mosquito can go from an egg to an adult in 14 days," said Dr. Ed Bynum, an entomologist with AgriLife.

More mosquitoes means more chances of being bitten.

Luckily this year mosquito-borne illnesses have not been prevalent in the panhandle.

"When it's kind of new to the population, you'll have more disease the first couple of years," said Dr. Carl Paetzold with ER Now. "But we haven't had that much West Nile this year."

Mosquitoes are attracted to humans because they need a blood food source, and they like our smell.

"We put off a certain type of a smell," said Bynum. "Sometimes they're attracted to [carbon dioxide] and we give off [carbon dioxide]."

Since there's no way to stop exhaling carbon dioxide from our bodies, these pests will still leave you saying "I'm so itchy!" if you don't take the right steps to prevent bug bites.

After you've emptied that standing water, get some bug repellent containing deet, wear dark, long clothing and stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are at their worst.

Paetzold only has one solution to avoid mosquito bites forever.

"Maybe you could move to Alaska," he said. "Probably not a good idea. You'd probably get bit there, too."

If you can't move to Alaska and it's too late, you've been bitten, hydrocortisone cream can help fight the itch until those bites go away.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Wheeler Co. Sheriff's Office aims to put an end to human trafficking

    Wheeler Co. Sheriff's Office aims to put an end to human trafficking

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:41:40 GMT

    The most common age children enter human trafficking is 14 to 16 years old. 

    The most common age children enter human trafficking is 14 to 16 years old. 

  • More mosquitoes than usual in the panhandle

    More mosquitoes than usual in the panhandle

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:22:14 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    All this rain Amarillo has seen lately is bringing more mosquitoes to the area than usual. Local doctors and specialists said there seem to be more mosquitoes in the panhandle than they've seen in a long time. But there are steps you can take to stay bite-free until the first freeze later this year. First, all this rain means lots of standing water, whether it's puddles on the streets or water caught in a small container outside. This water needs to be emptied out b...
    All this rain Amarillo has seen lately is bringing more mosquitoes to the area than usual. Local doctors and specialists said there seem to be more mosquitoes in the panhandle than they've seen in a long time. But there are steps you can take to stay bite-free until the first freeze later this year. First, all this rain means lots of standing water, whether it's puddles on the streets or water caught in a small container outside. This water needs to be emptied out b...

  • Crews restore power in Dalhart

    Crews restore power in Dalhart

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:39:48 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Xcel Energy crews have restored power in Dalhart after a transmission outage left thousands without power.

    Xcel Energy crews have restored power in Dalhart after a transmission outage left thousands without power.

    •   
Powered by Frankly