Crews restore power in Dalhart

Xcel Energy crews have restored power in Dalhart after a transmission outage left thousands without power.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy spokesperson Wes Reeves reported 4,818 customers were without power.

The company called a crew in to inspect the substation and line to determine the cause so power could be restored.

If you need to report an outage, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.