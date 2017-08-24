Crews restore power in Dalhart - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews restore power in Dalhart

Xcel Energy crews have restored power in Dalhart after a transmission outage left thousands without power.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy spokesperson Wes Reeves reported 4,818 customers were without power.

The company called a crew in to inspect the substation and line to determine the cause so power could be restored.

