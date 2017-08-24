Crews restore power in Dalhart

Xcel Energy crews have restored power in Dalhart after a transmission outage left thousands without power.
Xcel Energy crews have restored power in Dalhart after a transmission outage left thousands without power.
Members of an Amarillo family who lost their baby girl last year are using their daughter's legacy to spread kindness.
Members of an Amarillo family who lost their baby girl last year are using their daughter's legacy to spread kindness.
It has been eight months since Canyon ISD broke ground on its new intermediate school.
It has been eight months since Canyon ISD broke ground on its new intermediate school.
Three people were taken to the hospital and many more sought medical help following a carbon monoxide leak at a Perryton hotel this morning.
Three people were taken to the hospital and many more sought medical help following a carbon monoxide leak at a Perryton hotel this morning.
The Stinnett Police Department is in need of officers.
The Stinnett Police Department is in need of officers.