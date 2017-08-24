New Canyon ISD campus coming together

It has been eight months since Canyon ISD broke ground on its new intermediate school.

Officials expect this 82,000 square feet building to reduce the over-population the district has been having inside its other two intermediate campuses.

"This year Greenways began with 945 students and Canyon Intermediate with 620," CFO Heather Wilson said. "Both of those buildings are at capacity, so what this allows us to do is relieve that need in our school district."

Wilson expects between 450 and 500 students to enroll once Pinnacle opens.

Although the recent weather has slowed down construction, crews have been working non-stop to get back on track.

"We have had quite a few delays because of rain," project manager Steve Duncan said. "We're not sure what the rain will do to us in the future, but as of this point we are on schedule."

Canyon officials agree this new campus would not be possible without a supportive community.

"The need for this new intermediate school came as a result of continued growth and progress in the school district," superintendent Darryl Flusche said. "To accommodate our growth, the community showed their support back in 2015, which is resulting in this very building that we are standing in."

The 2015 May bond also allowed CISD to add six classrooms to City View Elementary, as well as roof replacements around the school district.

Starting this November, CISD will begin looking for faculty and a principal for the new intermediate and expect to have one announced by December.

Pinnacle Intermediate School is still set to open August of 2018.

