Stinnett Police Department in need of officers

The Stinnett Police Department is in need of officers.
The department is looking to hire people who are willing to move to Stinnett and work full time.
An officer would be responsible for the protection of life and property, prevention of crime, apprehension of criminals, and general enforcement of laws and ordinances of the State of Texas and the City of Stinnett and Hutchinson County.
Job responsibilities of an officer include:
- Perform patrol, investigations and enforce traffic regulations
- Carry out all lawful tasks and assignments assigned by the Chief of Police
- Answer all calls for service quickly and professionally, demonstrating mature judgment in making prompt, effective and impartial decisions
- When not on call, the officer is expected to patrol the city in a manner to deter and/or prevent crime
- At crime and accident scenes, administers aid, summons necessary aid or assistance, conducts investigations, gather, protects, and transports physical evidence, locates witnesses and makes necessary warrants
- Will prepare and submit detailed written reports to documented calls for service and investigations
- Will use professional demeanor in his/her communications on the police radio and in all contact with general public
- Will need to have at least two years of previous law enforcement experience
The requirements to become an officer include:
- Must meet all TCOLE standards
- Must meet all departmental background and physical requirements and standards
- Must be TCOLE certified
- Must be a United States citizen and at least 21-years-old
- Valid driver's license required
- Honorable discharge from military, if applicable
- High school graduate or the equivalent
- Must be in good standing with TCOLE
- Be of good moral character
For more information about the job position, call the Stinnett Police Department at (806) 878-2422.
