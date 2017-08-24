Stinnett Police Department in need of officers

The Stinnett Police Department is in need of officers.

The department is looking to hire people who are willing to move to Stinnett and work full time.

An officer would be responsible for the protection of life and property, prevention of crime, apprehension of criminals, and general enforcement of laws and ordinances of the State of Texas and the City of Stinnett and Hutchinson County.

Job responsibilities of an officer include:

Perform patrol, investigations and enforce traffic regulations

Carry out all lawful tasks and assignments assigned by the Chief of Police

Answer all calls for service quickly and professionally, demonstrating mature judgment in making prompt, effective and impartial decisions

When not on call, the officer is expected to patrol the city in a manner to deter and/or prevent crime

At crime and accident scenes, administers aid, summons necessary aid or assistance, conducts investigations, gather, protects, and transports physical evidence, locates witnesses and makes necessary warrants

Will prepare and submit detailed written reports to documented calls for service and investigations

Will use professional demeanor in his/her communications on the police radio and in all contact with general public

Will need to have at least two years of previous law enforcement experience

The requirements to become an officer include:

Must meet all TCOLE standards

Must meet all departmental background and physical requirements and standards

Must be TCOLE certified

Must be a United States citizen and at least 21-years-old

Valid driver's license required

Honorable discharge from military, if applicable

High school graduate or the equivalent

Must be in good standing with TCOLE

Be of good moral character

For more information about the job position, call the Stinnett Police Department at (806) 878-2422.

