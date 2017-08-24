Amarillo police searching for fugitive

Amarillo police are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Valerie Jean Sims is wanted out of Potter County for illegal use of credit cards.

Sims is described as weighing 160 pounds, five-foot-five, having hazel eyes and red hair.

If you have any information on where to find her, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

