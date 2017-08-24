RECALL ALERT: Academy recalls Crawfish Kits with Strainer due to fire hazard

Nutrilife recalls bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide due to fire, burn hazards. This recall involves Nutrilife Plant Products one gallon/four liter bottles of hydrogen peroxide (H202) liquid 29% oxidizer.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 24
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
Potter County officials are preparing for the Sandra Bland Act to go into effect.
Texas volunteer firefighters now have the opportunity to get some or possibly all of their college tuition waived.
