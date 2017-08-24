RECALL ALERT: Nutrilife recalls bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide due to fire, burn hazards

Nutrilife recalls bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide due to fire, burn hazards.

This recall involves Nutrilife Plant Products one gallon/four liter bottles of hydrogen peroxide (H202) liquid 29% oxidizer which is used as a source of oxygen for water, a preservative for fresh cut flowers, and to keep unwanted nutrient residuals clear in reservoirs, drippers and dripper lines. T

he plastic bottles are white with a blue/green label with a handle at the top. The Nutrilife logo, H202, Liquid 29% Oxidizer and “An Oxygen Source for Water” are printed on the front label.

Open and closing instructions are printed on the bottle caps with indented lettering.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles of hydrogen peroxide, contact Nutrilife for safe handling instructions and to receive a free replacement bottle cap or for instructions on how to destroy the bottles and receive a full refund.

Sold at plant food and hydroponic stores nationwide from November 2016 through July 2017 for about $33.

Contact Nutrilife toll-free at 877-533-9572 anytime, direct at 604-996-6609 or 250-300-9455, by email at nutrilifeproductrecall@gmail.com or online at www.nutrilifeproducts.com and click on “H202 Urgent Recall Notice” for more information.

