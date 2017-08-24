Thursday's Weather: Showers and storms possible throughout the day

Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 24

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Showers and storms continue to the west this morning.

Temps are a little cooler in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is also likely through the morning.

Highs today will once again be below normal with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the day mainly to the west.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s under cloudy skies, showers will be possible into Friday morning and may push further east.

Highs remain in the low to mid 80s through the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are also possible until Sunday. Then we dry out as we head into next week.

