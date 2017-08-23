Dalhart Intermediate campus welcomes 3rd graders

Starting this school year, Dalhart 3rd graders walked down the halls of the Dalhart Intermediate campus for the first time.
Starting this school year, Dalhart 3rd graders walked down the halls of the Dalhart Intermediate campus for the first time.
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the I-40 westbound off-ramp at Bell street will be closed indefinitely due to an unforeseen utility issue.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the I-40 westbound off-ramp at Bell street will be closed indefinitely due to an unforeseen utility issue.
A local business will receive the international Torch Award for ethics tomorrow afternoon.
A local business will receive the international Torch Award for ethics tomorrow afternoon.
The City of Amarillo's Environmental Health and Utilities Department will host a meeting to discuss food safety and regulations.
The City of Amarillo's Environmental Health and Utilities Department will host a meeting to discuss food safety and regulations.