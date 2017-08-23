Local eye doctor says patient damaged eyesight during eclipse

An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

Dr. Lee Shuwarger diagnosed the patient with solar retinopathy after he glanced at the eclipse for only two or three seconds.

"What I saw is a small little reddish area that means the area burned through, " said Dr. Shuwarger, "Interestingly enough, it actually was the shape of a crescent exactly what you would see in the sky at approximately 1:00 that day."

What may have been just a quick peep at the sun resulted in lifelong eye damage.

"The lens in the eye acts like a magnifying glass. You know we've all burned ants with a magnifying glass when we were young. That's exactly what he did to his eye," said Dr. Shuwarger. "It's a permanent thing. Literature says you can get partial healing in one to 12 months, but that's not the case. That's not the case."

While the diagnosis is not life-threatening, the patient will see differently from now on.

"He's going to have a little bit of photophobia, which basically is sensitivity to light," said Dr. Shuwarger. "Second thing he's going to notice is things might seem a little bit distorted."

Even with warnings to avoid looking at the sun without protection leading up to the eclipse, Dr. Shuwarger says it is just human nature.

"People look at the sun because they've been told not to, " said Dr. Shuwarger. "Because it's, well, human nature to want what you can't have."

The best advice to avoid solar retinopathy, Dr.Shuwarger simply said, "Don't look at the sun!"

If you have been having any difficulties seeing since the eclipse, you are advised to make an appointment with your eye doctor.

