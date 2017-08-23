Local eye doctor says patient damaged eyesight during eclipse

An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the I-40 westbound off-ramp at Bell street will be closed indefinitely due to an unforeseen utility issue.
A local business will receive the international Torch Award for ethics tomorrow afternoon.
The City of Amarillo's Environmental Health and Utilities Department will host a meeting to discuss food safety and regulations.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center says there is an immediate need for Type O Negative blood due to the recent usage in our area.
