Woman arrested in homicide investigation for 3-year-old's death

A woman has been arrested on charges related to the death of a 3-year-old child in Amarillo.

Laura Alethia Garrison, 44, turned herself into the Randall County Jail today on charges of injury to a child intentionally causing serious bodily injury.

On June 8, police were called to the 4000 block of South Bowie. The child was under the care of Garrison at the time.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was eventually transported to a hospital in Forth Worth. He died on June 10.

After performing an autopsy, the child's death was ruled a homicide.

If you have information on this incident, call the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468.

